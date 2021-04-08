Advertisement

Bryan police arrest three suspects with large amount of PCP, THC

By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three people were arrested late Wednesday night after Bryan police found a large amount of drugs in their car.

Authorities say Shaquita Bias, 31, Minor Blackshear, 29, and Anthony Oliver, 29, started acting suspiciously after they noticed a patrol officer.

Police pulled them over on Fountain Avenue after they turned without a signal. According to police, they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle.

After a search, they found a large amount of PCP in a mouthwash bottle, THC, a digital scale, almost 100 plastic baggies, and about seven cell phones. There was also a metal airsoft rifle in the trunk that police said looked like a real gun.

All three are charged with manufacture and delivery.

