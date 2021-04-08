Advertisement

Bryan VA Clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine to veterans

Spouses, children and caregivers of veterans are also eligible to get vaccinated at the VA Clinic
Department of Veterans Affairs
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan VA Clinic is now vaccinating all veterans against COVID-19. Veterans, their caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive vaccines within the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.

To get vaccinated at the Bryan VA Clinic, an appointment must be made. To make an appointment call 979-680-0361. The VA clinic is located at 1651 Rock Prairie Rd in College Station.

Other VA clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines are below:

Scheduled appointments only:

Walk-in Clinics, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

