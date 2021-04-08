Bryan VA Clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine to veterans
Spouses, children and caregivers of veterans are also eligible to get vaccinated at the VA Clinic
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan VA Clinic is now vaccinating all veterans against COVID-19. Veterans, their caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive vaccines within the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
To get vaccinated at the Bryan VA Clinic, an appointment must be made. To make an appointment call 979-680-0361. The VA clinic is located at 1651 Rock Prairie Rd in College Station.
Other VA clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines are below:
Scheduled appointments only:
- Brownwood VA Clinic
- 2600 Memorial Park Drive, Brownwood, TX 76801
- Bryan VA Clinic
- 1651 Rock Prairie Road, Suite 100, College Station, TX 77845
- Cedar Park VA Clinic
- 1401 Medical Parkway, Suite 400, Bldg. C, Cedar Park, TX 78613
- LaGrange VA Clinic
- 2 Saint Marks Place, LaGrange, TX 78945-1251
- Palestine VA Clinic
- 2000 South Loop 256, Suite 124, Palestine, TX 75801
- Temple VA Clinic
- 4501 South General Bruce Drive, Suite 75, Temple, TX 76502
Walk-in Clinics, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center
- 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504
- Austin VA Outpatient Clinic
- 7901 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744-3111
- Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center
- 4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6, Waco, TX 76711
