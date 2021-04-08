Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Costco)
Costco Wholesale coming to College Station
A vehicle flipped over after a 3 vehicle crash at Highway 6 and Sadberry Road
DPS confirms one fatality in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Nicolas Shaughnessy
Former College Station resident pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
A new high rise is coming to College Station.
New high rise planned for Northgate
HAPPY TO BE HOME: Tank was recently found and returned to his family, months after saving them...
Missing dog who saved local family from house fire is found two months later

Latest News

Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in an explosion and fire at an Ohio...
Authorities: 1 dead, 8 hurt in explosion at Ohio paint plant
Three suspects were arrested on several drug-related charges Wednesday, including manufacture...
Bryan police arrest three suspects with large amount of PCP, THC
People in Minneapolis are trying to help children and youth understand the Chauvin trial.
Helping young people make sense of the Derek Chauvin trial
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine