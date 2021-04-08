Advertisement

Fireballs, physics and fun: Texas A&M brings virtual science festival straight to your home

Enjoy free interactive demonstrations, meet scientists, and hear from exciting key note speakers.
Texas A&M Physics & Engineering Festival
Texas A&M Physics & Engineering Festival
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 8, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Physics & Astronomy is going virtual for its Physics & Engineering Festival.

Take part in the virtual festival April 10th starting at 10 a.m.

Enjoy free live stream events, demonstrations, and keynote talks.

The 2021 keynote speakers will be Nancy Currie-Gregg, NASA Astronaut & Professor of Engineering Practice at Texas A&M University, and David Saltzberg, Science Consultant for The Big Bang Theory TV show & Professor of Physics and Astronomy at UCLA.

This year there will be over 200 interactive demos participants can experience virtually with over 80 schools participating, according to the Texas A&M University Physics & Engineering Festival.

“Texas A&M professors will present science demonstrations via ZOOM to allow for great opportunities of participant involvement,” according to the Texas A&M University Physics & Engineering Festival.

Click here to view the schedule of activities.

