HEB teaming up with local clinic to vaccinate underserved communities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - HEB pharmacy staff and pharmacy students will be administering over 200 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Friday at the Health For All healthcare clinic.

Health For All is a nonprofit health care clinic that provides free, high quality and comprehensive, primary and preventive health care for low income, medically uninsured individuals in the Brazos Valley.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is free and can be obtained from several sources, many find it difficult or inconvenient to obtain their vaccine from one of the major hubs in the area. Lack of resources such as transportation, access to computers and the internet for registration all pose problems to those that want the vaccine.

Liz Dickey, executive director for Health For All, says the goal is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible for those who need it the most.

“We were working with Texas A&M Pharmacy trying to find a way that we could really bridge the gap with some of the community that doesn’t feel comfortable or can’t access the vaccine through the current hub or means available,” said Dickey. “We were contacted by HEB who had some of the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine available and was willing to host a clinic for our patients and for the larger community who didn’t have health insurance.”

This Friday, 4/9/2021 a team of HEB Pharmacy staff and pharmacy students will be administering Johnson & Johnson... Posted by Health For All, Inc. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Dickey says when distributing and taking the vaccine, it all comes down to being comfortable.

“I think most people would feel most comfortable with their doctor. Seeing familiar faces and people that you know and trust and if you have questions, whether it’s about how safe it is or about side effects, it just makes it a little bit easier,” said Dickey. “For many, they’re working, and it’s really hard to take off work and if you have to do that twice and if you have to find transportation and if you have to kind of navigate these different barriers that some of our patients face it can just make it that much more challenging.”

Health For All says each appointment will take about 20 minutes. Patients will need to wait 15 minutes after the vaccine to ensure that there are no side effects. Spaces are filling up fast. To learn more and make an appointment, call Health For All at 979-774-4176. They advise if you don’t get an answer leave a message, and someone will give you a callback.

Health For All is located at 3030 East 29th Street, Suite #111, Bryan, TX 77802

