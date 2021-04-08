Advertisement

DPS trooper shot in Grimes County

A large police presence remains off FM 39
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Sources tell KBTX a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot in Grimes County.

A KBTX reporter at the scene witnessed shattered glass and bullet holes in a DPS vehicle. A large police presence remains off FM 39.

Iola ISD is no longer in a safety hold. District officials say buses will run as soon as they are loaded. Car riders are being released as well, but the district asks that you remain in your car while picking up your child.

