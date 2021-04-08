Kent Moore Cabinets employees react to mass shooting inside facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kent Moore Cabinets employees said they are still shaken up after a mass shooting happened there just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

One person died in that shooting. Four others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to an employee at the scene, about 100 people work inside the facility located on Stone City Drive. Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske confirmed the suspect in custody is an employee at the business. The victim was also an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets.

“I’m holding up,” a Kent Moore Cabinets employee named Jemarcus said. “It just kind of shocked me because I wouldn’t expect this kind of thing to go on at Kent Moore Cabinets.”

Employees said there is a gate surrounding the building and visitors must have a card to get inside. All departments inside the facility are separated.

