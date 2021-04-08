Monitoring Friday’s storm potential

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a warm Thursday afternoon, eyes will be on PinPoint Radar Friday afternoon/evening as an isolated strong-to-severe storm potential moves in ahead of the weekend.

A cloudy start is in store Friday morning, but more sunshine and a south-southwest wind return by the afternoon, helping daytime highs reach for the upper 80s/near 90°. Those warm temperatures combined with plenty of moisture and energy in the atmosphere will be fuel that potential storms could use, should they overcome the “lid” on the atmosphere that prevents showers and storms from getting too rowdy. As of right now, that lid looks to hold over the majority of the Brazos Valley. However, if the lid breaks and storms are able to form off a dryline between the Brazos Valley and I-35, they would likely be able to intensify rapidly.

While the overall severe threat is on the lower end, the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center puts the majority of the Brazos Valley in a 1/5 risk for an isolated storm to become strong/severe, and our northeastern counties in a 2/5 risk Friday afternoon/evening.

Eyes will turn to the area between Dallas and Waco by the afternoon where a cluster of showers and thunderstorms may fire up. While latest forecast trends indicate that the majority of this activity will likely sit just north of the Brazos Valley as it treks east, we’ll need to monitor our northeastern counties to see just how far south this activity can reach from about 3pm - 10pm. Biggest threats with a stronger storm include large hail, potentially up the size of golf balls or larger, gusty-to-damaging winds, and the threat of an isolated spin-up on the lower end, but not completely out of the question.

Eyes will be on PinPoint Radar Friday afternoon/evening for an isolated/conditional chance to see a strong-to-severe storm. (KBTX)

Scattered rain activity will be possible into early Saturday morning as the cold front pushes through the area. As winds turn in from the north in its wake, cooler and drier air will filter into the Brazos Valley, setting us up for a pleasant weekend ahead. With high pressure settling in, a cooler and quieter weather pattern will move in just in time for weekend plans. A few clouds will pass through for the first half of the weekend as daytime highs top off on a bit more seasonable note, in the upper 70s. More sunshine is in store Sunday, helping thermometers climb into the mid 80s after starting off in the low 50s.

