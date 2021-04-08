No. 8 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges No. 10 Georgia Friday in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis travels to No. 10 Georgia Friday at 4 p.m. (CT) at the Dan Magill Tennis Center. The Aggies enter the match at 14-5 this season and 6-3 against SEC foes while the Bulldogs carry an 12-5 record overall and a 6-4 mark in league play.

AGGIES IN THE RANKINGS

The Aggies slid a couple spots in the latest edition of the team rankings to No. 8 after splitting matches last week against LSU and No. 6 Texas. In the singles poll, the Aggie’s Hady Habib fell one spot to No. 2 after spending a week atop the rankings. Following closely behind is Valentin Vacherot at No. 5, the senior ranks third on A&M’s all-time singles wins list. Rounding out the ranked Aggies singles players are No. 64 Carlos Aguilar, No. 77 Noah Schachter, No. 78 Pierce Rollins and No. 85 Barnaby Smith. In the doubles poll Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson skyrocketed to the No. 8 spot after collecting six ranked wins this season including a pair over teams ranked in the top-10.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team stormed past the LSU Tigers on Saturday evening at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, earning the team’s first 7-0 result against a Southeastern Conference opponent this season.

The match began in doubles play, with Kenner Taylor and Bjorn Thomson submitting a 6-4 result on court two over Joao Graca and Joey Thomas. On court three, Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter took down Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov, also in a 6-4 affair, securing the doubles point and giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead heading into singles play. Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins just advanced to a 6-5 lead over LSU’s No. 55-ranked pairing of Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner, but the match went unfinished as the doubles point was clinched.

Both teams transitioned into singles play, with the Oracle ITA No. 5-ranked Vacherot defeating No. 54 Hohmann in a 6-3, 6-2 result to push A&M up 2-0. Schachter followed that up with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Wagner to put the Aggies on the verge of victory, and freshman Raphael Perot recorded the clinch win on court five in a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Benjamin Ambrosio. The Aggies booked singles victories on the remaining three courts as well, with Rollins defeating Graca, Thomson beating Ben Koch and Guido Marson finalizing the 7-0 result against Kozlov.

With his victory, the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, native Vacherot cemented his ninth-consecutive victory and improves to 19-4 overall with a 12-2 record against opponents during the dual-match season. The senior is 8-1 in SEC singles play and boasts an outstanding 12-2 record against nationally ranked competitors. Schachter improved to 18-10 overall and has a 6-3 record in SEC play, while Perot has won each of his last three singles matches and is tied for third on the team with 14 victories.

UP NEXT

The Aggies round on their road schedule at No. 3 Tennessee on Sunday at 12 p.m. A&M will complete the regular season next Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center against No. 22 Alabama.