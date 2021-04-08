Advertisement

Sample Ranked No. 12 on TopDrawerSoccer Top 100 List

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M junior defender Karlina Sample checked in at No. 12 on TopDrawerSoccer’s Midseason Top 100 released this week.

Sample garnered All-SEC First Team distinction after the league-only slate in the fall, as well as being named SEC Co-Defender of the Year with teammate Jimena Lopez.

The tri-captain stars on an Aggie backline that ranks third in the SEC in goals-against average (0.83) and second in shutouts (7) with three different netminders starting multiple games. She has started all 13 matches and ranks second on the squad with 1,170 minutes played. Sample has one assist on the season, the first of her career, tallied in a 3-1 win at Tennessee.

Sample saw limited action her first two seasons on campus due to injury, but shined during those campaigns by anchoring a backline that recorded 11 shutouts in her 16 matches of 2018 and ’19.

The Aggies wrap up the 2020-21 regular season Saturday night when they host the TCU Horned Frogs in a 7 p.m. match at Ellis Field. Texas A&M is 10-3-0 on the season, including winning their third SEC regular-season crown with a 7-1 league mark in the fall.

As part of the vagaries of the COVID-19-induced 2020-21 campaign, TopDrawerSoccer did not include All-SEC first teamers Lopez and Addie McCain despite their possession of Best XI credentials. The organization elected to not consider players who left their programs midseason to pursue professional careers. Lopez signed to play with Spanish club SD Eibar in January. McCain, the SEC Midfielder of the Year, was drafted by Kansas City NWSL who starts their season this week.

