Snook with two players earning All-State honors and six academic All-State accolades

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Lady Jay basketball program with a pair of players earning All-State honors.

Jaivan Stringfellow was awarded 2A All-State honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches while Jaycie Briscoe picked up All-State honors from both the TABC and Texas Girls’ Coaches Association. The future KBTX Classroom Champion averaging 15 points per game. Stringfellow averaged 11 points per game last season according to head coach Micah Goebel.

There were six Snook players that earned Academic All-State honors from the TGCA with Riley Green, Kyleigh Hruska, Avery Kovar, Kamree Walker along with Stringfellow, and Briscoe.

Snook finished up the season with a 27 and 4 record and a 2A State Semifinalist.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.