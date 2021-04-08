Texas A&M Hosts Aggie Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team hosts 16 visiting teams for the 2021 Aggie Invitational which will be contested Friday through Sunday at Traditions Club. It will be the first Aggie Invitational since 2018 with the 2019 and 2020 editions being cancelled due to weather and the pandemic, respectively.

The Aggies will be paired with Texas and Oklahoma in the first round and tee off from the first hole at 8:00 a.m.

Play begins at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday’s final round will start at 7:30 a.m. Admission to the tournament is free. Due to COVID-19 considerations, face coverings over the nose and mouth and social distancing are recommended at Traditions Club. The strong field features four teams ranked in the Golfstat.com Top 25: No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 8 Texas, No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 25 Texas Tech. Rounding out the field are: Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Lamar, Louisville, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Illinois, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Rice, UNLV and UTSA. Representing Texas A&M in the Aggie Invitational are seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues. Competing as non-scoring individuals are senior Brandon Smith, sophomore Jimmy Lee and freshman Matthew Denton. For the most up-to-date scoring, tee times and pairings information, go to: Golfstat.com.

Head Coach Brian Kortan says:

“It’s a strong field and we’re excited to tee it up against a bunch of really talented teams. Without question it will be a tough challenge, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity. Every time we tee it up, our goal is to win championships. This team is a very prideful group, proud Aggies, and I know that they will compete and battle for Texas A&M.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

#1 Sam BENNETT Jr. Madisonville, Texas

#2 Dan ERICKSON Sr. Whittier, Calif.

#3 Walker LEE Sr. Houston, Texas

#4 Daniel RODRIGUES Fr. Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

#5 William PAYSSE So. Belton, Texas

(Ind.) Matthew DENTON rFr. Austin, Texas

(Ind.) Jimmy LEE So. Mission, Texas

(Ind.) Brandon SMITH rSr. Frisco, Texas

Notables:

Medalist honors at the most recent edition of the Aggie Invitational in 2018 were shared by current A&M senior Walker Lee and former teammate Chandler Phillips at 5-under par … Texas A&M has won its home tournament three times with victories in 2010, 2011 and 2014 (co-champions with LSU) … Joining Lee and Phillips as Texas A&M winners of the Aggie Invitational is Jordan Russell, who took home the crown in 2010 … In the Aggies’ most recent action, the team tied for second at Mississippi State’s Old Waverly Collegiate on March 28. Sam Bennett earned medalist honors at Old Waverly with an 11-under effort. It was Bennett’s second tournament win of 2021 … While the team was off last week, Bennett competed in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio after earning a PGA Tour exemption by winning the Cabo Collegiate. Bennett missed the cut at 8-over with rounds of 80-72.