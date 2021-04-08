Texas A&M Track & Field Hosts Team Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – For the first time since 2019, the Texas A&M track & field teams open the doors of E.B. Cushing Stadium to host the Texas A&M Team Invitational beginning Friday.

Texas A&M welcomes multiple regional teams including No. 4 Arkansas women’s team. The two-day meet begins Friday with the start of the multi-events at 1 p.m., followed by the start of the field events at 2 p.m. and the running events at 8 p.m. The multi-events start day two on Saturday at 10:15 a.m., field events are slated to begin at 3 p.m. and the gun goes off for the running events at 6:30 p.m.

How to Follow

Those in Aggieland can watch the meet live as gates open at 12 p.m. on Friday and 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at E.B. Cushing Stadium as well as online through the 12th Man Foundation at 12thman.com/tracktickets. Those unable to attend can follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for live updates as well as following live results provided by Flash Results. No live stream is provided.

Meet Day Experience

On Friday and Saturday, spectators may park in lots 100m and 100d free of charge on a space available basis. Lot 100e is available on Friday for $5 cash only fee until 6:30 p.m. After 6:30 p.m. on Friday, lot 100e parking is $10 cash only. On Saturday, lot 100e will be $5 cash only until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., the fee will be $10 cash only.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/track for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep E.B. Cushing Stadium as safe as possible.

Texas A&M Preview

The Aggies women’s team enters the competition ranked No. 5 in the country and the men are No. 7. In total, Texas A&M enters nearly 85 Aggies into the meet.

Tyra Gittens makes her highly-anticipated heptathlon debut. The NCAA indoor high jump and pentathlon national champion already holds the school record in the heptathlon with 6,074 points. The multi-athlete currently leads the NCAA in the high jump with a clearance of 1.90m/6-2.75. Gittens begins her two-day competition on Friday at 2 p.m. with the 100m hurdles, followed by high jump, shot put and 200m. Day two for her starts on Saturday at 11 a.m., with the long jump, followed by javelin and 800m.

Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Athing Mu and Charokee Young enter as the women’s 4x400m “A” group. The Aggie quartet ranks No. 3 in the nation with a season best time of 3:29.43. Arkansas enters the race ranked No. 1 in the nation with a time of 3:26.63.

The men’s side of the meet features a stacked 800m field slated to start a little after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Twelve-time All-American Devin Dixon enters the race along with 2019 NCAA outdoor fourth place finisher Carlton Orange, each who returned for their extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was cancelled. Flying under the radar is 2021 SEC indoor 800m champion Brandon Miller, who also enters the competition. The freshman from St. Louis has clocked an outdoor season best time of 1:50.45, which is No. 2 on the team behind Orange’s team leading time of 1:48.45.

Put a Ring On It

Prior to Saturday’s running events, nearly a dozen student-athletes will be presented their Aggie Rings at 6 p.m. Those receiving rings include, Allyson Andress, Catalina Cerda, Emily Chastain, Parker Clay, Kim Dow, Megan Hopper, Lagarious McQuirter, Grace Plain, Syaira Richardson, Abbey Santoro and Ricky Waer.

As the most visible sign of the Aggie Network, the Aggie Ring is a unique representation of achievement. It signifies one of the greatest moments during an Aggie’s time at Texas A&M when a student receives an Aggie Ring. The tradition of the Aggie Ring dates back to 1889 and students traditionally wear the Ring with the class year facing them to signify that their time at A&M is not yet complete. During commencement ceremonies, The Association of Former Students leads a ceremony in which Aggie students turn their Rings around to face the world proudly, just as the Aggie graduate is now ready to face the world.