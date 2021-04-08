The first busy BCS weekend since the pandemic shutdown brings optimism to residents and tourism agencies alike

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring has sprung, shots are getting into arms, and this upcoming weekend may be one of the busiest weekends Bryan-College Station has seen in more than a year.

Whether you’re looking for a good time in Bryan or College Station this weekend, it shouldn’t be hard to find. For the first time since the pandemic shut everything down, there’s a packed event calendar in Brazos County’s backyard, and it’s drawing visitors here as well.

“Saturday we’re going to be having the Downtown Street & Art Fair right here in downtown,” Destination Bryan Community Engagement Manager Katelyn Brown said. “This event has been going on for 10+ years. It’s a great family-friendly event. We’ll have artists from all across the region who will be here selling their work and giving hands-on demonstrations.”

“We have the PBR Rodeo that’s happening at Reed Arena, which is awesome,” City of College Station Tourism Manager Kindra Fry said. “It’s also Family Weekend for Texas A&M, so that’s exciting because we know there are lots of families coming in and lots of people are going to be around.”

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is having its new location grand opening Saturday at Lake Walk. Homegrown at Northgate is a farmer’s and artisan market popping up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It’s something the City of College Station came up with to supplement family weekend at Texas A&M.

“Our hope is that people will stay a little bit longer and come and check that out,” Fry said. “Hopefully, they’ll come and just see what College Station has to offer for everyone that’s here.”

Messina Hof’s Wine & Roses event in Bryan is also kicking off this weekend. It’s the first of three uniquely themed weekend events occurring in April, so if you have other plans this weekend, you can come back and check it out later this month.

All this extra activity has some local businesses extending their hours this weekend.

“We have several of our retail businesses in downtown that are going to be open on Sunday that are typically not,” Brown said. “It’s a great opportunity to come do some shopping and support some of our locally-owned businesses.”

As great as the busy weekend is for the hotels, restaurants, and the local economy, Fry and Brown agree the biggest winners are the people coming out to enjoy all the energy and excitement.

“I think it’s just a really exciting time to see that we’re coming out,” Fry said. “Slowly but surely, we are coming out on the other side.”

“I feel like this weekend really showcases what Bryan is all about,” Brown said. “The wide variety of attractions and events, whether you’re a family, Aggie alumni, or a local really. There’s really something for everyone to come and enjoy, so it’s really great to see things coming back to life and creating great memories in Bryan.”

