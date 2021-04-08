These students are hosting a music festival fundraiser Saturday in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD’s Sam Rayburn Intermediate School are taking their acts of kindness to a whole new level.

“We started with inspirational quotes on post-its and murals around the school, we have them in our hallways. That’s what we’re trying to inspire,” said Khloe Atterberry. She and her sixth-grade pals have been working overtime this school year to spread positivity and kindness on campus.

Now they’re ready to take their work into the community with a fundraiser music festival on Saturday in downtown Bryan.

“We wanted to raise money for something and we wanted to change the community but not only the community, worldwide,” said Atterberry.

On Saturday, Jam With Kindness is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palace Theater. Entertainment includes Courtnie Ramirez, Joe Williams, Logan Herrera, Nicholas Rowan, Colby Daniels, Caroline & The Rims, and the Britt Lloyd Band. There will also be a raffle.

“It’s been a lot of pressure and hard work, but Mrs. (Fabi) Payton has been helping us a lot with the festival and our principal is also introducing some of the artists,” said Gabriella Court.

Neveah Fannin says when it came time to pick a non-profit to support, it was an easy choice.

“We wanted to do The Haven, an organization that helps kids in foster care. I’m adopted so it has a personal meaning for me,” said Fannin.

The Bryan Police Department and I Heart Bryan are also helping to host the event. Audio will be provided by Thorn Music Center.

