Advertisement

Aggies Champ and Palmer climb the leaderboard in Round Two of The Masters

A Masters leaderboard is shown earlier this week at the Augusta National Golf Club.
A Masters leaderboard is shown earlier this week at the Augusta National Golf Club.(WRDW)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Golfers Cameron Champ and Ryan Palmer both had standout performances Friday at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Champ had 6 birdies and shot 68 (-4) in Round Two. After shooting 72 (Par) in Round One, Champ’s -4 through two rounds has him tied for 6th place.

Palmer also shot 68 (-4) in Round Two. His 74 (+2) in Round One puts the Aggie at -2 through the first two rounds and tied for 12th place.

Justin Rose leads the field at -7 after Friday. Coverage from The Masters continues Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CDT on CBS (KBTX-TV).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Severe hail swept through Brazos County Thursday night.
VIDEO: Severe hailstorm moves through Bryan/College Station
kent moore cabinets mass shooting scene
Kent Moore Cabinets employees react to mass shooting inside facility
One person is dead after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Victim identified in Thursday’s deadly Bryan shooting

Latest News

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer hosts No. 3 TCU
Texas A&M Basketball
Women’s Basketball to Host Sickle Cell Blood Drive at Reed Arena
No. 20 women’s tennis returns to the win column in rout of Missouri
A&M Consolidated wrestling claims District 10-5A team championship