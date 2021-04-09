Aggies Champ and Palmer climb the leaderboard in Round Two of The Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Golfers Cameron Champ and Ryan Palmer both had standout performances Friday at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Champ had 6 birdies and shot 68 (-4) in Round Two. After shooting 72 (Par) in Round One, Champ’s -4 through two rounds has him tied for 6th place.

Palmer also shot 68 (-4) in Round Two. His 74 (+2) in Round One puts the Aggie at -2 through the first two rounds and tied for 12th place.

Justin Rose leads the field at -7 after Friday. Coverage from The Masters continues Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CDT on CBS (KBTX-TV).

