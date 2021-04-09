Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the...
The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
kent moore cabinets mass shooting scene
Kent Moore Cabinets employees react to mass shooting inside facility
A vehicle flipped over after a 3 vehicle crash at Highway 6 and Sadberry Road
DPS confirms one fatality in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Severe hail swept through Brazos County Thursday night.
VIDEO: Severe hailstorm moves through Bryan/College Station

Latest News

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon appears to have enough votes to block union effort
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to keep precautions, get vaccinated.
Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says
BCS is in a 1 out of 5 risk for a severe storm while the NE side of the region is in a 2 out...
Severe weather potential continues into Friday evening