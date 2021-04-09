A&M Consolidated wrestling claims District 10-5A team championship

The A&M Consolidated Tiger wrestling team won the District 10-5A Tournament scoring 306 points while runner-up Georgetown scored 196 points. CSHS placed third scoring 119, Pflugerville Weiss placing fourth with 113 points, and Pflugerville Hendrickson coming in fifth with 101 points.

All 14 Tigers will move on to compete next week in the Region 3-5A Tournament.

A&M Consolidated claimed eleven individual boys’ district championships:

106-pound weight class Mitchell Criscione

113-pound weight class Gavin Word

120-pound weight class John Harris

132-pound weight class Colton Von Gonten

138-pound weight class Anthony Criscione

145-pound weight class Jacob Sanchez

152-pound weight class Cade Cannon

170-pound weight class Chris Mapp

182-pound weight class Mason McDermott

195-pound weight class David Biermann

220-pound weight class Matthew Camp.

The Tigers had one second-place finish with Tony Taplin in the 285-pound classification. Sam Chew came in third in the 126-pound weight class and Mundhir Taiyeb also claiming bronze in the 160-pound class.

Anthony Criscione won the Most Outstanding Wrestler award while Coach Salyer won the District Coach of the Year award.

For the Lady Tigers, Sydney Perez had a dominating performance by repeating as district champion in the 102-pound weight class. Brianna Young placed fourth in the 138-pound weight class and will be an alternate at next week’s regional tournament.