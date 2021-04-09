Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for a 12-year-old Texas boy.

Aaron McBeth was last seen at around 5 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales.

He’s believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.

The boy is 4-foot-10 and weighs 85 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with stripes on the sides and a dark blue ball cap.

Garcia is 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Further details weren’t provided.

