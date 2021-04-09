Brazos County vaccine hub to stop giving first doses May 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials at the Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub have announced they will stop giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine the week of May 10.

“As supplies of the vaccine across our communities and the state have increased, the demand for appointments at the Hub has begun to diminish,” said a statement from officials.

The hub said they will continue to operate until all second doses are administered.

Operation hours will be also be changing, beginning next week. On Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13, the Hub hours will be 10 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Vaccine appointments will still be available to schedule each Friday at 10 a.m., leading up to May 10. All community members 18 years and older are encouraged to sign up. Appointments can be made at brazoshub.com

To date, the hub has given out 56,224 first doses and 25,228 second doses.

For a list of vaccine providers in the Brazos Valley, click here.

