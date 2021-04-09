CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (CNN) - A security camera caught a lightning strike destroying a tree outside a high school in Wisconsin.
The Wautoma Area School District said there were no injuries or property damage from the lightning strike Thursday, except for the tree.
The National Weather Service says this is a reminder of their warning slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”
