DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the trooper that was shot Thursday pursuing the suspected Bryan mass shooter.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in stable condition, according to DPS. He is receiving treatment at St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

“We remain hopeful his condition will improve and appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers,” said DPS.

During a press conference Thursday evening, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said the trooper was taken by medical helicopter to the Bryan hospital, where he underwent surgery.

