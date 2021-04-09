Early morning DWI call ends with drug arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody early Friday morning after police responded to a DWI call.

According to police, they were called to a possible intoxicated driver at a fast-food drive-thru on Texas Avenue a little after midnight.

Officers found Damien Flowers, 34, at the scene.

While talking with him officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

After a search, they found a bag with about 100 Adderall pills, just about as many Xanax pills, some hydrocodone, and a digital scale.

Flowers was arrested and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery in addition to the DWI.

