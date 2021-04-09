Advertisement

Early morning DWI call ends with drug arrest

Damien Flowers, 34
Damien Flowers, 34(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody early Friday morning after police responded to a DWI call.

According to police, they were called to a possible intoxicated driver at a fast-food drive-thru on Texas Avenue a little after midnight.

Officers found Damien Flowers, 34, at the scene.

While talking with him officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

After a search, they found a bag with about 100 Adderall pills, just about as many Xanax pills, some hydrocodone, and a digital scale.

Flowers was arrested and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery in addition to the DWI.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
kent moore cabinets mass shooting scene
Kent Moore Cabinets employees react to mass shooting inside facility
Severe hail swept through Brazos County Thursday night.
VIDEO: Severe hailstorm moves through Bryan/College Station
A vehicle flipped over after a 3 vehicle crash at Highway 6 and Sadberry Road
DPS confirms one fatality in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County

Latest News

Brazos County vaccine hub to stop giving first doses May 10
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
BCS is in a 1 out of 5 risk for a severe storm while the NE side of the region is in a 2 out...
Severe weather potential continues into Friday evening