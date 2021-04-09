Advertisement

Four men arrested, suspected of more than 20 vehicle break-ins

Juanzarian Bowles, 21, Courtney Davis, 19, Joshua Johnson,19, and Marcus Mclemore, 20
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four men are accused of breaking into more than 20 vehicles in College Station.

On Thursday around 4 a.m., police were called out to a hotel on Graham Road after someone reported a vehicle burglary. Officers soon found a car matching the description nearby.

Police pulled over the vehicle with Juanzarian Bowles, 21, Courtney Davis, 19, Joshua Johnson,19, and Marcus Mclemore, 20, inside. Officers said they smelled marijuana and conducted a search.

During the search police found two window punches and glass from car windows inside. One of the back passengers also had GPS directions to another hotel pulled up on his cell phone.

All four men are charged with several counts of burglary of a vehicle.

