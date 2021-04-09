Kent Moore Cabinets establishes support fund for shooting victims, families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kent Moore Cabinets, the Bryan manufacturing business at the center of Thursday’s mass shooting, has established a fund for victims of the shooting and their families.

On Thursday afternoon a gunman opened fire at the business, killing one and injuring five others. DPS trooper Juan Rojas Tovar was also shot while pursuing the suspect in Grimes County. Tovar is in serious but stable condition, according to DPS.

People can contribute to the funds at Spirit of Texas Bank at 625 University Dr. East in College Station, or any other Spirit Bank location. Spirit Of Texas Bank said they will match up to the first $10,000 donated.

Teresa Galliher, vice president of Kent Moore Cabinets said a memorial for the victims has been established in front of the Kent Moore facility. People can place a memorial along the fence line in front of the facility at 350 Stone City Dr.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.