Madison County supporting local Trooper injured by suspected mass shooter

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the State Trooper who was shot while pursuing a mass shooting suspect in Grimes County Thursday. Juan Rojas Tovar remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Flags at half staff at Madison County Sheriff’s Office after a local State Trooper was shot by a mass shooting suspect. I’ll have reaction from those who know Trooper Juan Tovar. He remains in critical condition after surgery Thursday. Prayers for all involved. @KBTXNews @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/kUhK6xVyKU — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) April 9, 2021

The suspect, Larry Bollin, is accused of opening fire at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan where he worked.

The trooper was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where he underwent surgery Thursday night.

Tovar has been with DPS since 2017, he is stationed in Madison County working for the Texas Highway Patrol in Madisonville. The community’s law enforcement is tight knit and Thursday’s events come as a shock to everyone.

”Well as you can imagine everybody’s kind of on edge. Everybody, we’re all praying for the trooper and his family and just for law enforcement in general,” said Sheriff Bobby Adams of Madison County.

Trooper Tovar remains in serious but stable condition @StJoseph_Health. He is currently receiving outstanding care, surrounded by his family and friends while his fellow troopers hold watch. pic.twitter.com/19QrGw7KSV — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

A prayer vigil is planned for Sunday night at 7 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse for the trooper.

