No. 20 women’s tennis returns to the win column in rout of Missouri

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Under a magnificent Central Texas sunset, the No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis team cemented a solid 4-1 victory against the Missouri Tigers on Thursday evening at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. With the win, Texas A&M improves to 14-5 with a 6-3 record in Southeastern Conference matches. In defeat, Missouri falls to 15-14 with a 1-11 SEC mark.

After dropping the doubles point, the Maroon & White regrouped and seized four singles courts on their way to their eighth win at home this year. Jayci Goldsmith got things started with an even-keeled 6-3, 6-2 win on court two against Ellie Wright to tie the match at 1-1. Dorthea Faa-Hviding gave the Aggies their first lead after her 7-5, 6-0 victory on court four against Valentina Vasquez Pongruber. Riley McQuaid put A&M up 3-1 following a 6-4, 6-1 performance against Marta Oliveira, and Renee McBryde sealed the win on court five in a 6-4, 6-3 affair against Elys Ventura. Katya Townsend and No. 22 Tatiana Makarova were each locked in a third-set battle, but their matches remained unfinished after the match was clinched.

Missouri clinched its only point in the doubles competition, with No. 69-ranked Bronte Murgett and Oliveira defeating A&M’s No. 70 duo of Makarova and Goldsmith. The Tigers secured the point on court two, as Gabby Goldin and Serena Nash defeated the Aggie pair of McBryde and Faa-Hviding. The third doubles match featuring Townsend and McQuaid against Vasquez Pongruber and Cardenas Rifka went unfinished.

McBryde continued to show up in clutch moments, logging her seventh clinch victory of the 2021 season and the sixth in SEC regular-season play. The Wollongong, Australia native’s performances in singles account for half of the Aggies wins this year and every victory against Southeastern Conference competition. McBryde’s overall singles record now stands at 14-3 with an undefeated 7-0 record at the No. 5 line.

Looking ahead to the team’s upcoming match against Arkansas, the Aggies will honor the two team members in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2021 with a senior day celebration on Saturday. McQuaid and Faa-Hviding, Texas A&M’s pair of graduating seniors, each rank first and second on the team in singles victories, with the Tustin, California, native McQuaid leading the way with a 77-33 career record in the Maroon & White. Fans are encouraged to arrive at the Mitchell Tennis Center early to take part in the festivities.

Texas A&M remains on its home courts this weekend, as the Aggies play host to the ##-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in a 12 p.m. first serve on Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s response after doubles play…

“The team responded really well after the doubles point. We definitely need to find ways to improve our play in doubles, and that’s going to be the focus of our practice tomorrow. We will come out ready to go against Arkansas. As far as singles goes, we were looking pretty good on all six courts. We played our games and our styles of tennis, and we really brought it in the singles matches.”

On Renee McBryde’s propensity to clinch SEC matches…

“She’s just the clinch win queen out there. That was her sixth straight clinch win, and to be honest it’s getting hard to keep track. I love the level of confidence that she’s playing with, and she has done an excellent job this season of stepping up when it’s time to perform. She knows that she’s got it every time she steps up to play, and that’s the type of mindset that we look for from everyone on the team.”

Junior Renee McBryde

On recording multiple consecutive clinch wins…

“It’s just a crazy coincidence. It’s amazing obviously, but a lot of that amazing feeling comes from our team doing such a good job. I wouldn’t be in the position to clinch matches if it wasn’t for the rest of the team. We all work together so well, and we all encourage each other. I guess someone has to push the team across the finish line, and today that was me.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 20 Texas A&M 4, Missouri 1

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. #22 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. #76 Bronte Murgett (MIZ) 6-4, 2-6, 0-2, unfinished

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Ellie Wright (MIZ) 6-3, 6-2

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Serena Nash (MIZ) 3-6, 6-1, 3-0, unfinished

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Valentina Vasquez Pongruber (MIZ) 7-5, 6-0

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Elys Ventura (MIZ) 6-4, 6-3

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Marta Oliveira (MIZ) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. #69 Bronte Murgett / Marta Oliveira (MIZ) def. #70 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-3

2. Gabby Goldin / Serena Nash (MIZ) def. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-3

3. Katya Townsend / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Valentina Vasquez Pongruber / Rom Cardenas Rifka (MIZ) 4-5, unfinished

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,4,6,5)

POSTMATCH NOTES

· With the victory, Texas A&M improves to 14-5 this season and maintains a 6-3 record in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies are currently ranked No. 20 in the latest Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings released on Wednesday.

· In defeat, the Missouri Tigers drop to 15-14 overall with a 1-11 SEC mark.

· The order of finish in Thursday’s match was as follows: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,4,6,5)

