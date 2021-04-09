Advertisement

Over 1,000 power outages reported in Bryan, College Station

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a hail storm and a tornado warning made its way through the Brazos Valley, some neighborhoods are experiencing power outages.

Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting 1,215 outages. A majority of the outages are along Sandy Point Road. To see the BTU outage map, click here.

College Station Utilities is reporting 133 outages. Out of those outages, 60 are being reported along Jennifer Drive. To see the CSU outage map, click here.

Navasota Valley Electric is currently experiencing 31 outages. To see their outage map, click here.

