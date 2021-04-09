Over 1,000 power outages reported in Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a hail storm and a tornado warning made its way through the Brazos Valley, some neighborhoods are experiencing power outages.

Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting 1,215 outages. A majority of the outages are along Sandy Point Road. To see the BTU outage map, click here.

College Station Utilities is reporting 133 outages. Out of those outages, 60 are being reported along Jennifer Drive. To see the CSU outage map, click here.

Navasota Valley Electric is currently experiencing 31 outages. To see their outage map, click here.

BTU crews are responding to multiple outages across the area due to the severe storms tonight. We will be working throughout the night to restore service as safely and quickly as possible. #btualerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) April 9, 2021

