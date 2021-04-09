Advertisement

Prayer vigils to be held for victims of Bryan mass shooting

Central Church and Madison County Courthouse will be holding prayer vigils
(WVIR)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan community, along with the Brazos Valley, is reeling after Thursday’s tragic events when a gunman opened fire at his workplace, killing one and injuring multiple people.

As the community grieves and tries to process, many are wanting to gather and mourn together. Two prayer vigils have been planned to mourn, unify and pray for the victims of the mass shooting and the community.

Central Church will be holding a prayer vigil Friday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.

“The goal of this gathering is to grieve with those who are mourning, unify our community in the midst of tragedy, and pray for hope in the midst of hardship. Psalm 50:15 says, ‘Call on me in a day of trouble; I will rescue you, and you will honor me.’ Please join us as we gather during this difficult time for the Brazos Valley,” said a message from Phillip Bethancourt, pastor at Central Church.

Bethancourt emphasized that all are welcome. During the prayer vigil local church ministers will lead a time of corporate prayer and lament.

A prayer vigil has also been planned for Sunday at 7p.m., at the Madison County Courthouse. Those in charge said it will be dedicated to the brave men and woman serving in the line of duty, as well as the family members and friends of all involved in Thursday’s event. They ask that everyone bring a candle, flashlight, or anything that lights up.

