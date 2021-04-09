Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for majority of the Brazos Valley until 11pm

Large hail between the size of a quarter and baseball possible in Central Texas
A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley until 11pm
A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley until 11pm
By Shel Winkley and Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following Brazos Valley counties until 11pm Friday:

Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Leon • Madison • Milam • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Washington

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form and move east or southeast across the area being monitored. A dryline was located west of I-35 -- a boundary between dry, desert air and muggy, Gulf air -- at the 4pm hour. Along that boundary, isolated thunderstorms have been attempting to develop, west and southwest of Waco. If storms manage to fully form, the following impacts will be possible through the late evening:

  • Destructive hail between the size of a quarter and a baseball
  • Strong, damaging wind gusts in excess of 45 to 65mph
  • Possible tornado concern at times

The latest details and discussion from the Storm Prediction Center can be found here.

