Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for majority of the Brazos Valley until 11pm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following Brazos Valley counties until 11pm Friday:

Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Leon • Madison • Milam • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Washington

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form and move east or southeast across the area being monitored. A dryline was located west of I-35 -- a boundary between dry, desert air and muggy, Gulf air -- at the 4pm hour. Along that boundary, isolated thunderstorms have been attempting to develop, west and southwest of Waco. If storms manage to fully form, the following impacts will be possible through the late evening:

Destructive hail between the size of a quarter and a baseball

Strong, damaging wind gusts in excess of 45 to 65mph

Possible tornado concern at times

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the Northern Brazos Valley until 11pm. Here's what we are monitoring there & for the entire area through midnight pic.twitter.com/QglFztbPpb — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) April 9, 2021

The latest details and discussion from the Storm Prediction Center can be found here.

