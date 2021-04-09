Severe weather potential continues into Friday evening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A humid and unseasonably warm day is in store for the end of your workweek. These ingredients create the potential to see an isolated strong to severe storm in the Brazos Valley this afternoon. However-- the threat for severe weather is conditional.
The conditions:
There is an atmospheric cap in the atmosphere that would prevent a thunderstorm from developing. If the temperatures at the surface warm up enough, the cap that is preventing thunderstorm formation could break. Once the cap breaks there is enough energy available for a severe thunderstorm to develop.
The threats:
Large hail will once again be the largest threat with any storm that forms today, as any storm that forms will be able to tap into a large amount of upper level energy. These rotating storms will carry a heavy rain and strong, straight-line wind threat as well, though the atmosphere looks most conducive for large hail in this situation. We cannot, however, rule out an isolated tornado.
The timing:
The greatest chance for a storm to develop is the late afternoon with a range from 4pm to 9pm. Although the actual cold front will not roll through the area until post 10pm, any rain (if any) that forms along that front is not expected to be severe. We will clear over the course of Saturday morning, and the rest of the weekend looks beautiful. For the latest look on what we can expect Friday, see the video below.
To re-iterate: Keep your weekend plans as scheduled, provided you have
-A way to receive severe weather alerts
-A sturdy shelter nearby just in case.
