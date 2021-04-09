Stay weather aware through any Friday night plans; beautiful weekend ahead

As you are gearing up for any Friday evening plans, keep your PinPoint Weather App handy and notifications turned on before stepping out the door. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties until 11pm this evening.

The next few hours, specifically the 4-7pm timeframe will be telling to see if we find any storms to fire up off a dryline that currently sits off to our west. If a storm does manage to venture into the Brazos Valley, we’ll expect to find that activity around/after 7pm. Potential impacts include large hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts in excess of 65 mph, and an isolated tornado. The activity won’t be for everyone so don’t cancel your Friday night plans, but have a way of receiving weather alerts should a storm require any extra attention.

This storm chance moves in ahead of a cold front that pushes through the Brazos Valley pre-sunrise Saturday morning. A few showers may accompany the boundary as it moves through from north to south, but should be out of the area ahead of any weekend plans. A breezy north wind returns in its wake, pumping in cooler and drier air into the area. Winds will have the potential to gust upwards of 30 mph Saturday, and when combined with drier air, could spark an elevated fire danger concern. Plan on refraining from any outdoor burning Saturday, just to be on the safe side. Thermometers climb into the upper 70s (cooler than what we’ve seen over the past few days), after starting off the day near 60°. A few clouds could try to trickle in Saturday afternoon, but both weekend days look to include plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy it while it’s here! As a few disturbances head our direction next week, the cloud cover and daily rain chances move back in. Stay tuned!

Friday Night: An isolated strong storm possible before midnight. Low: 60. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 79. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 51. Wind: Becoming S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

