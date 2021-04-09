Texas politicians issue statements after mass shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following the deadly shooting in Bryan that killed one person and injured several others, public officials are releasing statements.

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

Senator Charles Schwertner of District 5 tweeted out a statement Thursday evening:

“I am devastated by the reports of a mass shooting in Bryan and the shooting of a DPS trooper in Iola. This is an ongoing situation and my office is working with Governor Abbott’s staff to offer state assistance to local law enforcement. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders working to keep everyone safe from this senseless tragedy.”

Congressman Pete Sessions tweeted out a series of tweets following the incident:

“My heart breaks for all involved. I’ve reached out to local law enforcement and community leaders to provide any support needed. Please join me in praying for those affected.”

