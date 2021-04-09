This week’s Classroom Champion is Billy Thompson, Jr.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Billy Thompson, Jr. The Calvert High School Senior has a 3.1 GPA, and is currently ranked Fifth in his class.

“He’s definitely vocal...Well he’s both, I will say that. But he’s super vocal man. We call him Mr. Gatorade; he always tries to have the voice to be on a Gatorade commercial. You could see the leadership in him as a Freshman, when I first came to Calvert you could see he had the qualities man. Hes an excellent student, he’s not a kid that you have to worry about discipline wise, not going to get referrals or anything like that. He’s going to do exactly what he is supposed to do and more. Sometimes a little too vocal, alright you gotta tone it down a little bit, but you’ll take that from a kid that leads by example and other kids look up to. So, he’s definitely deserved the right and earned the right to be as vocal as he has been the past 4 years.” - Ja’Marcus Ashley, Coach

“Billy lives probably 3 or 4 miles outside of the city limits, and there have been times Billy has walked to practice. And for basketball, I have practice at 6AM. You know, and so for him to do that I always tell him it’s bigger than basketball. You know if you only learn basketball from me I failed you. But if you learn some of the dedication, the commitment, the teamwork you’re going to be very successful. So, what Billy does to separate himself is just his will to be the absolute best that he can possibly be. And he has the ability, the talent, the charisma, the looks, very handsome young man, that can take himself to a whole nother level.” - Michael Thomas, Coach

“My motivation would be probably looking to my family and friends and seeing them be proud of me. And looking at the community around me and hearing them say that I’m doing great things for the people that come here for the future. It’s just a drive that I have to motivate young ones...To inspire people that they can do what they want to do as long as they put the hard work and effort into it. And the hard work and dedication id for a long-term goal, I am really trying to make it somewhere big. And it might be hard to be in a small town like this, in a small school, playing a small sport. But I do believe I have the dedication and the drive to make it to where I want to be,” said Thompson.

After high school, Billy plans on attending a 4-year College or University, but he is currently undecided on what degree he will pursue.

Congratulations to Billy Thompson, Jr. of Calvert High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

