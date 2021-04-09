Advertisement

Victim identified in Thursday’s deadly Bryan shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at a Bryan business.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting as Timothy Smith, 40.

According to Bryan police, officers responded to the active shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Smith succumbed to his injuries while officers secured the scene.

According to a probable cause statement released Friday morning, a witness working in the building says the suspect, Larry Bollin, 27, targeted Smith first. He says Bollin “emptied a magazine in Timothy’s direction.” He then reportedly reloaded and started firing around the rest of the room.

Four people were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan in critical condition following the shooting, according to Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske. The police chief said that one additional person is in non-critical condition. A seventh person was transported for an asthma attack.

