VIDEO: Severe hailstorm moves through Bryan/College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A severe thunderstorm that originated in Central Texas moved through the Brazos Valley Thursday night, producing hail to ping pong ball size or even larger in parts of Bryan and College Station.

Bryan police car parked outside Kent Moore Cabinets is damaged by the hail storm that just rolled through. Officer is okay! 9:31pm@KBTXShel @NWSHouston @KBTXMia @KBTXMax pic.twitter.com/OISCMoTM2h — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 9, 2021

Thursday Evening Severe Thunderstorm Update 4/8 An isolated severe thunderstorm is moving through parts of the North & Central Brazos Valley. Latest with Meteorologist Shel Winkley KBTX & Meteorologist Mia Montgomery Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, April 8, 2021

@NWSHouston broken window from golf ball sized hail near downtown Bryan pic.twitter.com/duivYnjJWh — A.J. Harrel🌪 (@Weather_Jedi) April 9, 2021

Did you see any hail or damage where you live? Send pictures and videos to the PinPoint Weather Team using the link below.

@KBTXShel Hail in Bryan near Traditions. The one I measured had been melting for a while. pic.twitter.com/loZ9qdfAn9 — Kimberley White (@KimPossible08) April 9, 2021

Southwood Valley: my daughter, my Aggie ring, and the icy insurance claim from above. And my ring is somewhere in the range of a 12+ because I haz the broken fball knuckles@KBTXMax @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/G0o8DdhaRA — Roy May (@RoyMay15) April 9, 2021

Hail stones on the Texas A&M campus. All I had was a penny to compare size with @NWSHouston @KBTXMax pic.twitter.com/JWMW1LBQRL — Jeanette Gallardo (@jeanette_wx) April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.