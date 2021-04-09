Advertisement

VIDEO: Severe hailstorm moves through Bryan/College Station

Severe hail swept through Brazos County Thursday night.
Severe hail swept through Brazos County Thursday night.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A severe thunderstorm that originated in Central Texas moved through the Brazos Valley Thursday night, producing hail to ping pong ball size or even larger in parts of Bryan and College Station.

Thursday Evening Severe Thunderstorm Update 4/8

An isolated severe thunderstorm is moving through parts of the North & Central Brazos Valley. Latest with Meteorologist Shel Winkley KBTX & Meteorologist Mia Montgomery

Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Did you see any hail or damage where you live? Send pictures and videos to the PinPoint Weather Team using the link below.

Submit your photos/video here

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
A vehicle flipped over after a 3 vehicle crash at Highway 6 and Sadberry Road
DPS confirms one fatality in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
(Source: Costco)
Costco Wholesale coming to College Station
Nicolas Shaughnessy
Former College Station resident pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
Texas politicians issue statements after mass shooting in Bryan
Texas politicians issue statements after mass shooting in Bryan
Thursday Evening Weather Update 4/8
Thursday Evening Weather Update 4/8
DPS trooper shot in Iola
DPS trooper shot Iola