Women’s Basketball to Host Sickle Cell Blood Drive at Reed Arena

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball is set to host its second sickle cell blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, April 23 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reed Arena.

The blood drive is targeted at collecting donations for individuals that are impacted by sickle cell anemia, which disproportionately effects minorities especially in the African American community.

On October 23, 2020, the team organized its first blood drive with the American Red Cross. Throughout the pandemic donations had become scarce, and the team wanted to help the cause. During the drive at Reed Arena, enough donations were given to save 133 lives and the team surpassed its donation goal by 115%. Many players and coaches gave blood, as well as A&M staff members, students and Bryan-College Station residents.

African American blood donors play a critical role in helping patients battling sickle cell disease receive the most compatible blood match. Today, there aren’t enough blood donors who are African American to meet this urgent need. The Aggies urge all to come out and book an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code “tamusicklecell”.

Donors who have the necessary characteristics in their blood to treat sickle cell disease have the power to help save lives. Individuals with the disease require regular blood transfusions.

Donors between the ages of 16-24 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a company of their choosing, and adult donors will be given a $10 amazon gift card upon registering online.

During your donation, you must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing within Reed Arena.