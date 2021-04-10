Advertisement

Aggie Golf Tied for Second at Aggie Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s golf team posted a 2-over 290 in the first round of the Aggie Invitational and finished day one tied for second on the team leaderboard on Friday at Traditions Club.

No. 5 Texas grabbed the first day lead with a 5-under 283, while the Aggies and No. 1 Oklahoma were seven strokes back at 2-over. Rounding out the top 10 teams were Louisville (+4), Houston (+7), North Texas (+9), No. 25 Texas Tech (+10), Baylor (+10), Nebraska (+10), UTSA (+12) and Rice (+12). On the individual leaderboard, Pierceson Coody of Texas took the first day lead with a 6-under 66.

The Aggies were led by junior Sam Bennett and freshman Daniel Rodrigues, who both carded under par rounds. Bennett continued his strong play with a bogey-free 4-under 68 that put him third in the individual standings, while Rodrigues was tied for fifth after posting a 2-under 70. Other Aggies contributing counting scores were senior Dan Erickson and sophomore William Paysse with 4-over 76s, which were good for a tie for 42nd.

Senior Brandon Smith, playing a non-scoring individual, tallied an even-par 72 and was tied for 12th.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“It was a good first round for us. Danny (Rodrigues) and Sammy (Bennett) did a really good job. They were under par for most of the day. The team battled like they always do. We need to be a little cleaner tomorrow and eliminate a few of the mistakes that we made today. We had some penalty shots and just getting the ball out of position, but, all in all, it was nice to get the first round in the books, work some nerves out and get ready for the second round.”

(How the first round went after hail storm on Thursday night)

“I thought things went great today. There’s a lot of really good golf programs here. Traditions Club and all the support we have to run the tournament, it really shows well. We put a lot of effort into it and we’re proud of the event. To be playing golf out here today after the storm last night was awesome and I can’t say enough the Traditions crew because they did some great work to get us on the golf course today.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

PlaceTeam/PlayerRd. 1
T2Texas A&M290
3Sam Bennett68
T5Daniel Rodrigues70
T42Dan Erickson76
T42William Paysse76
T71Walker Lee79

Other Aggies:

T12Brandon Smith (Ind.)72
T35Jimmy Lee (Ind.)75
T62Matthew Denton (Ind.)78

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

