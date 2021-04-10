Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Pigeon

This quiet girl is ready for her “fur-ever” home
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pigeon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 9, 2021.

The shelter says Pigeon is a little over 1 year old. Staff describe her as shy, but a sweet girl that would do well in a quiet home.

“She will come out of her shell, but because of her shyness, we recommend a calm home with no small children or maybe a home where she can chill and supervise,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter says Pigeon is vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. You can fill out an adoption form online here or in person if you’re interested in adopting this sweet kitty.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Pigeon said “yee-haw” to the weekend 🤠👍😻

Posted by Aggieland Humane Society on Friday, April 9, 2021

