Aggies drop fifth straight game

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost to Alabama 6-3 Saturday afternoon at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies have now lost five straight games.

Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller got the start in this game after missing his last two starts because of COVID-19 protocols. Miller pitched 2.1 innings. He gave up four earned runs, one hit, walked two batters and had two strikeouts. Miller faced 14 batters in the game.

Alabama third baseman Zane Denton and catcher Sam Praytor each droves in two runs for the Crimson Tide. Kalae Harrison drove in two runs for the Aggies.

Texas A&M and Alabama will wrap up the series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00pm.

