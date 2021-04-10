Aggies Drop Series Opener vs. Alabama, 5-3

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball lost the series opener to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 5-3, Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run by Will Frizzell, but Alabama scored two runs in the third to tie the game and added single runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 4-2 lead. Frizzell hit a solo shot in the eighth, but the Crimson Tide tacked on an insurance run in the ninth.

Aggie starter Dustin Saenz (5-3) was saddled with the loss. He worked 6.0 innings plus one batter, yielding four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine. Chandler Jozwiak was solid in relief, allowing one run in 3.0 innings.

Frizzell led the Aggie arsenal, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.

Texas A&M dropped to 19-13 overall, including 3-7 in league play. Alabama improved to 17-12 with a 3-7 SEC ledger.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Will Frizzell – 3-for-4, 2 home runs, 2 runs, 3 RBI

Chandler Jozwiak – 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1K

GAME SUMMARYB1 | The Aggies pounced on Alabama with a leadoff double by Ray Alejo followed by a two-run dinger to right-center by Will Frizzell. A&M 2, Bama 0.

T3 | Owen Diodati had a bouncer back to the mound that ricocheted off Dustin Saenz for a leadoff single. Caden Rose was hit by a pitch and Jim Jarvis laid down a sacrifice bunt to put two runners in scoring position. Peyton Wilson knocked both Tidemen in with a single up the middle. A&M 2, Bama 2.

T6 | Sam Praytor threaded a leadoff single through the right and moved to second on a groundout by Drew Williamson. After T.J. Reeves struck out looking, Diodati plated Praytor by slapping a Texas Leaguer to centerfield for a single. Bama 3, A&M 2.

T7 | Jarvis hit a leadoff double to leftfield and Wilson punched a single through the left side to put runners on the corners. After William Hamiter struck out swinging, Zane Denton knocked in Jarvis with a sacrifice fly to rightfield. Bama 4, A&M 2.

B8 | With one out, Frizzell drove a 2-2 offering over the temporary grandstands in rightfield for a solo home run. Bama 4, A&M 3.

T9 | Wilson hit a leadoff single to leftfield and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hamiter. A deep fly ball by Denton pushed Wilson to third and he scored on a wild pitch. Bama 5, A&M 3.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the loss…

“I felt like we responded to adversity quite well tonight. I thought we played an incredible Friday night game in the SEC. Had a great start by Dustin Saenz, and they had a couple of key hits late, and we didn’t. To say anything but I was proud of our team would be taking something away from the effort and the intent that those guys put in tonight. They’re disappointed that we lost. Give (Tyler) Ras a little bit of credit, he pitched well tonight, and they got a couple of key hits, and we didn’t. But our guys certainly responded and played well tonight, and I’m proud of our team.

Senior 1B Will Frizzell

On the game having unlucky opportunities…

“We’ve had a lot of games like that, I feel like. Whenever the ball starts bouncing our way, we’re going to be a pretty dangerous team.”

UP NEXT

The teams return to action Saturday for a 2:02 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.