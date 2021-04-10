Bajoit, Smith Claim Titles, Gittens Leads Heptathlon

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program is back on the oval hosting the Texas A&M Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium. It is the first of four meets the Aggies host during the 2021 outdoor season.

Tyra Gittens leads the heptathlon with 3,869 points after winning all four day one events. Gittens opened her day clocking an all-conditions personal best 100m hurdles time of 13.14 (w/+3.5). The Trinidad and Tobago native won her next two field events, the high jump (1.82m/5-11.5) and shot put (12.85m/42-2) before clocking an all-conditions personal best 200m time of 23.33.

Fellow Aggie Allyson Andress finished day one in fourth place with 3,048 points.

Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump clearing a lifetime best height of 2.15m/7-0.5 and Zhane Smith won the women’s long jump with a personal best mark of 6.45m/21-2.

Day two begins Saturday with the start of the men’s decathlon at 10:15 a.m., while Tyra Gittens kicks off the heptathlon at 11 a.m.