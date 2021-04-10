Advertisement

Bajoit, Smith Claim Titles, Gittens Leads Heptathlon

Tyra Gittens runs the 200m in the Heptathlon at the Texas A&M Invitational.
Tyra Gittens runs the 200m in the Heptathlon at the Texas A&M Invitational.(Texas A&M Athletics/Sydney Morriss)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program is back on the oval hosting the Texas A&M Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium. It is the first of four meets the Aggies host during the 2021 outdoor season.

Tyra Gittens leads the heptathlon with 3,869 points after winning all four day one events. Gittens opened her day clocking an all-conditions personal best 100m hurdles time of 13.14 (w/+3.5). The Trinidad and Tobago native won her next two field events, the high jump (1.82m/5-11.5) and shot put (12.85m/42-2) before clocking an all-conditions personal best 200m time of 23.33.

Fellow Aggie Allyson Andress finished day one in fourth place with 3,048 points.

Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump clearing a lifetime best height of 2.15m/7-0.5 and Zhane Smith won the women’s long jump with a personal best mark of 6.45m/21-2.

Day two begins Saturday with the start of the men’s decathlon at 10:15 a.m., while Tyra Gittens kicks off the heptathlon at 11 a.m.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
One person is dead after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Victim identified in Thursday’s deadly Bryan shooting
Severe hail swept through Brazos County Thursday night.
VIDEO: Severe hailstorm moves through Bryan/College Station

Latest News

Aggies Drop Series Opener vs. Alabama, 5-3
Late Rally Falls Short in Series Opener Against Auburn
Aggie Golf Tied for Second at Aggie Invitational
Bryan wears 'old school' softball uniforms vs Shoemaker
Bryan wins ‘pitcher’s duel’ vs Shoemaker 1-0 in 9 innings