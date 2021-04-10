Advertisement

Bryan wins ‘pitcher’s duel’ vs Shoemaker 1-0 in 9 innings

Bryan wears 'old school' softball uniforms vs Shoemaker
Bryan wears 'old school' softball uniforms vs Shoemaker(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Apr. 9, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan head softball coach Enrique Luna elected to break out some ‘old school’ vintage softball uniforms with shorts that the Lady Vikings wore back in 2000, and Friday afternoon’s game against Killeen Shoemaker wound up being an ‘old school’ softball game dominated by pitching.

Shoemaker pitcher Madalyne Martinez had the Bryan batters guessing the entire game. She struck out 20 and had a no-hitter through 8 2/3rds innings.

Bryan was finally able to pick up a hit when Alexis Rodriguez singled to right field in the ninth with two outs and was able to steal second and get into scoring position.

Bryan pitcher Jessica Adams took advantage of just the second Lady Viking runner to get into scoring position when she hit a gapper to the wall in left-center that easily scored Rodriguez from second as Bryan won in walk-off fashion 1-0.

Adams not only had the game-winning hit but also picked up the victory in the circle for the Lady Vikings striking out 18 in the game. Last month Adams logged her 500th strikeout against the Greywolves and this afternoon got her 600th career ‘k’ in the sixth.

