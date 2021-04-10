Advertisement

Friends remember Bryan mass shooting victim Timothy Smith

Smith was known as a kind and a hard worker
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friends and colleagues of Timothy Smith are beginning to reflect on his life and legacy. Smith was killed in Thursday’s mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

Family and friends say Smith was known as a very kind and hard working man. Besides his job at the cabinet factory, Smith also worked in the hospitality industry as a server. Chef Tai Lee, owner of Paolo’s Italian Kitchen in College Station, says Smith was one of his top employees for more than five years. He says he and his team are still in shock.

“I just saw him about a week ago when I came in here to have a dinner with our friends as well, so it is quite unreal,” said Lee. “He had a big heart and a big personality and a great smile. Always just joyous, you know, even if he was having some personal challenges for financial reasons during the downturn, he was always optimistic.”

We live in a world now that the words “active shooter” aren’t even uncommon anymore, until you hear them referencing the...

Posted by Brittany Ann Smith Jackl on Friday, April 9, 2021

Lee says the world has lost a great guy and family man. He says he also lost a great employee and friend. Lee says when his family and friends would come to the restaurant, Smith would make sure everything was perfect.

“He was just one of those the real role model associates. When I dined out with my family and friends, he would be the sever who would take care of my table because I also had very good confidence that I wouldn’t look bad in front of my associates and friends,” said Lee. “He just recently married and expecting to have a great life as a newlywed. It’s tragic.”

Gerald King was Smith’s manager for the past six months. He says he’s heartbroken that his friend and colleague is no longer here. King says Smith’s coworkers and customers loved him dearly.

“He made friends with every single person that he talked to. Every customer that came in, he made lifelong friends with them,” said King. “People he knew from his experience here and Maddens. They all loved him. They asked for him. He was just a very passionate man.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
One person is dead after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Victim identified in Thursday’s deadly Bryan shooting
Severe hail swept through Brazos County Thursday night.
VIDEO: Severe hailstorm moves through Bryan/College Station

Latest News

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley until 11pm
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH continues for parts of the Brazos Valley until 11pm
Pigeon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 9, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Pigeon
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/9
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/9
Pet of the Week - Pigeon
Pet of the Week - Pigeon