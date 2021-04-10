Late Rally Falls Short in Series Opener Against Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 25 Texas A&M softball dropped a 6-2 result to the Auburn Tigers on Friday night at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies drop to 25-10 overall on the season and hold a 4-6 record in SEC play. Auburn improves to 20-11 with a 2-8 record against Southeastern Conference opponents. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing skid with the win.

Auburn opened the game on a scoring tear in the top of the first inning, with multiple Tigers drawing walks before Alyssa Rivera sent a pair of teammates home. Two more players received free passes, advancing Sydney Cox home. The next few innings passed quietly until the Aggies fought back into the game in the bottom half of the sixth, with Rylen Wiggins sending a single up the middle just before Bre Warren launched a home run over the centerfield wall. Auburn would extend its lead in the top of the seventh and the Aggies went scoreless in the bottom frame to finalize the 6-2 score.

It was another strong outing for the College Station, Texas, native outfielder Bre Warren, as the freshman blasted her second career home run well past the centerfield wall in the bottom of the sixth. Warren went 1-for-3 on the night and recorded 2 RBI. Four additional Aggies logged hits in the game, with Haley Lee, Kelbi Fortenberry, Ashlynn Walls and Wiggins getting a bat on the ball.

In the circle, Kelsey Broadus recorded the start and was saddled with the loss after 1.1 innings pitched. The Albany, Oregon, native now holds an even 3-3 record this season. Grace Uribe came in and tossed 5.2 innings in relief, striking out three batters and scattering seven hits.

KEY INNINGS

T1| Makenna Dowell led off the game with a walk and moved over to second on Tyler King’s infield single. Sydney Cox drew the walk to load the bases before Alyssa Rivera could send a double off the left centerfield wall, plating Dowell and King. Hit by pitches to Justus Perry and Makayla Packer with the bases loaded advanced Cox home. AU 3, A&M 0

B6| Rylen Wiggins bounced a single up the middle and scored on Bre Warren’s no-doubter over the centerfield wall. AU 3, A&M 2

T7| Aspyn Godwin opened the frame with a double to right field before Lindsey Garcia was walked. Packer placed a single down the third-base line to plate Godwin in the process. On a double steal by the runners, a throwing error down to third allowed Garcia to touch home. Dowell laid down a squeeze bunt to score Packer. AU 6, A&M 2

Top Offensive Player:

Bre Warren| 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Kelsey Broadus (9-1) – 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB

Grace Uribe – 5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“Overall, you know, it’s tough. We got ourselves behind early and Shelby Lowe was really good. We knew that coming in, we knew she may likely be the best pitcher that we faced so far this year and she showed why she is getting those numbers, but I liked our fight. We didn’t look great at the plate early on, but when [Rylen] Wiggins goes up there and gets the hit to break up the no-no, that was a big deal. I love seeing that freshmen get up there and compete like that. Bre Warren goes up there and competes and gets the big two run home run and gets us right back in it. Grace Uribe came in and threw strikes and got us some outs. I thought it was a big deal when she goes out there in that second inning and gives up a hit but doesn’t give up a run. I thought that showed a lot and you know it is always disappointing to let it get away there at the end. I would have loved to see us come up in one run deficit and you’re looking at a winning run at the plate.”

On the change of momentum at the bottom of the sixth…

“I thought it was great for a ballclub specially to have those freshmen step up like they did, you look at Rylen Wiggins and Bre Warren and Gracie Uribe, those are all true freshmen out there getting out for it. I was pleased to see the way they managed it and then give us a chance at the end, that’s what you play for. We are down three runs, were not making much bread at all and then all of a sudden we are right back in it. The crowd was great. Warren hits that homerun and it’s really a great atmosphere. What I don’t want is our kids to leave here feeling discouraged and feel like we are not good, that is not the case. We really have to take what comes to us, understand, learn, keep learning and keep getting better.”

ON DECK

Texas A&M softball continues its series against Auburn tomorrow, Saturday, April 10 at Davis Diamond, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.