Local church hosts community prayer vigil

Central Church became a place a to grieve, love and hope.
Community members came together at Central Church to pray for those affected by Thursday's mass shooting.
Community members came together at Central Church to pray for those affected by Thursday's mass shooting.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Central Church in College Station held a prayer vigil Friday night to start the healing process following Thursday’s mass shooting in Bryan.

Residents like Dean Gage say it was a night of unity.

“To pray together, to encourage one another, to read God’s word together, and to lift up the families involved in this terrible tragedy,” said Gage.

Senior Pastor of Central Church Phillip Bethancourt says Christ will bring everyone together.

“Even in the midst of deep sorrow and deep tragedy, we don’t lose heart because we know Jesus will return in the end and the grace we have, that we have through God’s Son is what gives us the hope that we have even in difficult situations like this,” said Bethancourt.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James was also in attendance. He says it help bring peace in a moment of sorrow.

“This is part of the healing process, to come here, support the victims of this horrific event, but like they talked about taking that journey to heal and just coping with the events that took place,” said Lt. James.

Several pastors from area churches were in attendance hoping to help guide the community during this time.

“We’re pulling together in the name of Jesus. We’re pulling together at the body of Christ. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from or how you go about worship,” said Tyler Hardy, Head Pastor of Antioch Community Church. “This is real. This is hurting, but at the same time there’s a message of hope.”

