No. 8 Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Road Play at No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis travels to No. 5 Tennessee Sunday at 12 p.m. (CT) at Barksdale Stadium. The Aggies enter the match at 14-6 this season and 6-4 against SEC foes while the Volunteers carry a 20-3 record overall and a 9-2 mark in league play.

AGGIES IN THE RANKINGS

The Aggies slid a couple spots in the latest edition of the team rankings to No. 8 after splitting matches last week against LSU and No. 6 Texas. In the singles poll, the Aggie’s Hady Habib fell one spot to No. 2 after spending a week atop the rankings. Following closely behind is Valentin Vacherot at No. 5, the senior ranks third on A&M’s all-time singles wins list. Rounding out the ranked Aggies singles players are No. 64 Carlos Aguilar, No. 77 Noah Schachter, No. 78 Pierce Rollins and No. 85 Barnaby Smith. In the doubles poll Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson skyrocketed to the No. 8 spot after collecting six ranked wins this season including a pair over teams ranked in the top-10.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis fell 4-2 to No. 10 Georgia Friday evening at the Dan Magill Tennis Center.

The Aggies opened the match claiming the doubles point in thrilling fashion with tiebreaker wins on courts one and two. The Bulldog dup of Phillip Henning and Erik Grevelius topped A&M’s Noah Schachter and Pranav Kumar 6-4 on court three before the Maroon & White stormed back to take the match’s first point. First, A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins outlasted No. 48 Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder 7-6(5) on court two then No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson clinched the point with a 7-6(4) win over No. 6 Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink.

As play transitioned to singles action the momentum shifted into Georgia’s favor as they claimed first sets on five of six courts. No. 21 Bryde tripped up No. 5 Vacherot 6-3, 6-3 on court one to even the match at one-all. No. 78 Rollins put A&M ahead for the final time, 2-1, as he defeated Rowe 6-4, 6-2 on court five.

The Bulldogs rattled off the final three point of the night to secure the 4-2 win as No. 25 Henning topped No. 64 Aguilar on court three, Croyder tripped up No. 77 Schachter on court four and No. 89 Zink snuck by No. 2 Habib on court two.

UP NEXT

A&M will complete the regular season next Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center against No. 22 Alabama.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.