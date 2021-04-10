No. 8 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Falls 4-2 at No. 10 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis fell 4-2 to No. 10 Georgia Friday evening at the Dan Magill Tennis Center. The Aggies fell to 14-6 this season and 6-4 against SEC foes while the Bulldogs improved to 13-5 overall and 7-4 in league play.

The Aggies opened the match claiming the doubles point in thrilling fashion with tiebreaker wins on courts one and two. The Bulldog dup of Phillip Henning and Erik Grevelius topped A&M’s Noah Schachter and Pranav Kumar 6-4 on court three before the Maroon & White stormed back to take the match’s first point. First, A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins outlasted No. 48 Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder 7-6(5) on court two then No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson clinched the point with a 7-6(4) win over No. 6 Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink.

As play transitioned to singles action the momentum shifted into Georgia’s favor as they claimed first sets on five of six courts. No. 21 Bryde tripped up No. 5 Vacherot 6-3, 6-3 on court one to even the match at one-all. No. 78 Rollins put A&M ahead for the final time, 2-1, as he defeated Rowe 6-4, 6-2 on court five.

The Bulldogs rattled off the final three point of the night to secure the 4-2 win as No. 25 Henning topped No. 64 Aguilar on court three, Croyder tripped up No. 77 Schachter on court four and No. 89 Zink snuck by No. 2 Habib on court two.

UP NEXT

The Aggies round on their road schedule at No. 3 Tennessee on Sunday at 12 p.m. A&M will complete the regular season next Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center against No. 22 Alabama.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Georgia

Apr 09, 2021 at

#10 Georgia 4, #8 Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #21 Trent Bryde (GA) def. #5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-3, 6-3

2. #89 Tyler Zink (GA) def. #2 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-1

3. #25 Philip Henning (GA) def. #64 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

4. Blake Croyder (GA) def. #77 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

5. #78 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Billy Rowe (GA) 6-4, 6-2

6. Erik Grevelius (GA) vs. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 3-6, 5-5, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #8 Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. #6 Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink (GA) 7-6 (7-4)

2. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. #48 Blake Croyder/Billy Rowe (GA) 7-6 (7-5)

3. Philip Henning/Erik Grevelius (GA) def. Pranav Kumar/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 14-5, 5-3; National ranking #8

Georgia 12-5, 6-4; National ranking #10

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,5,3,4,2)