Sunny Sunday ahead of more cloud cover and rain chances next week

What a gorgeous Saturday to kick start the weekend! After a cold front passed through overnight, cooler and drier air has been filtering into the Brazos Valley. Saturday night plans look to sit in fantastic shape as temperatures fall through the 70s and into the 60s. As high pressure settles in, more sunshine is in store Sunday. It’ll be a cool start as thermometers dip down into the low 50s, but dry air will help daytime highs rebound into the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Enjoy the sunshine while it’s here! A series of disturbances will make a run for the state next week, allowing the cloud cover and daily rain chances to move back into the forecast. After an isolated chance for a stray shower or two Monday, a weak cold front reaches for the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of the approaching boundary, with a modest cool down in its wake. Afternoon highs look to sit near or slightly below average, in the mid 70s by midweek. While every day won’t be a washout, still keep the rain gear handy! The scattered rain chances look to stick with us through the end of next week. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 50. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

