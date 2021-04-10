Advertisement

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations recieves world record title from GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Everything is bigger in Texas-especially in the Brazos Valley!
Kenny Lawson unveiling Guinness World Record Title
Kenny Lawson unveiling Guinness World Record Title(The Warehouse at C.C. Creations)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Warehouse at C.C. Creations has been awarded the title for the Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store in the world by GUINNESS WORLD RECORD. The retailer held an unveiling ceremony of the title Friday, which included speeches from local and Texas A&M University officials.

What qualifies the store as the “largest” in the world, is its square footage coming in at a measurement of 28,750 sq ft.

For C.C. Creations Owner and CEO, Kenny Lawson, the title is a lot for him to take in.

“I kind of have to absorb that a little to think that we are the biggest in the world, but it’s kind of how I’m wired,” said Lawson. “I always want to take it to another level and never be satisfied. We started off with two little tables in front of Maroon U, and now here we are at 28,750 sq ft. later.”

KBTX’s Fallon Appleton was the Master of Ceremonies for the event. Royce Hickman of the Brazos Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of College Station Mayor Pro Tempore Bob Brick, Texas A&M Vice President of Brand Development Shane Hinckley, and City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson all spoke of how The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Lawson, and C.C. Creations have impacted the community.

Before speaking on the importance of the title and history of the store, Lawson held a moment of silence for the victims involved in the Kent Moore Cabinet shooting.

Lawson said he is not done expanding the store, he plans to take it 30,000 sq ft.

